COAS Asim Munir spends Eidul Fitr with troops at Pak-Afghan border

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Saturday visited the Pak-Afghan border at Bajaur to spend Eidul Fitr with troops and to uplift their morale and resolve, ARY News reported quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the army’s media wing, the COAS Munir hailed the commitment and professionalism of the soldiers posted at the border. The army chief lauded the border security arrangements and operational preparedness.

He expressed that the military is committed towards the defence of the frontiers and Pakistan’s armed forces are always ready to thwart any threat to ensure the territorial integrity of Pakistan.

“For defenders of Pakistan, irrespective of the difficult terrain or weather and despite being away from the loved ones, duty takes precedence and nothing is more sacred than guarding the frontiers of our beloved country.”

Earlier on arrival, Commander Peshawar Corps received the army chief.

The nation is celebrating Eidul Fitr on Saturday (today) with great religious zeal and fervour across the country amid tough economic times with record inflation dampening the traditional fervour of the occasion.

The day was marked with Eid prayer shortly after the Fajr prayer, with sermons and large gatherings. The ulema in their sermons highlighted the significance and philosophy of Eidul Fitr.

Meanwhile, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and the services chiefs felicitated the nation on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr.

