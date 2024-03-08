20.9 C
Army stands with people of Balochistan for peace, prosperity: COAS

Laiq Ur Rehman
RAWALPINDI: Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir said that Pakistan Army stands with the people of Balochistan for peace and prosperity, ARY News reported quoting ISPR.

During his visit to Awaran district of Balochistan, the Army Chief said the people of Pakistan are proud of the brave people of Balochistan who have stood tall against all odds.

He said the Armed Forces of Pakistan and Law Enforcement Agencies will continue to render their services in support of the people of Balochistan for peace and prosperity.

The Army Chief interacted with the local elders, farmers and families of Shuhada and assured them of the Army’s unstinting support for their security and welfare, while paying rich tribute to the sacrifices rendered by the Shuhada.

While interacting with the notables and farmers of Awaran, COAS emphasized the importance of agriculture and Army’s commitment to the Green Pakistan Initiative (GPI).

He said that farmers will be provided with all kinds of agricultural facilities, including the provision of easy agricultural loans, seeds, fertilizers, solar tube wells and guidance by agriculture experts, so that they can cultivate their lands and become partners in the progress and development of Pakistan.

Later on, COAS inaugurated Cadet College Awaran and interacted with faculty members and students. The Army Chief appreciated the establishment of yet another Cadet College in Balochistan for the people of the area.

He reiterated his commitment that Pakistan Army will continue development and relief activities in Balochistan in collaboration with the concerned civil departments.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Corps Commander Balochistan Corps.

