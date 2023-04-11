COAS visits Heavy Industries Taxila, calls for self-reliance in defence production

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Tuesday visited the Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT), where he was briefed on the progress of ongoing projects and the latest developments in defence production, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS also visited various factories of HIT and witnessed the manufacturing, rebuilding, and upgradation of tanks, Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs), enhanced protection solutions, remote weapon systems, and indigenous 155mm artillery gun barrels for the Pakistan Army.

The army chief was briefed about technical capabilities of HIT, progress of on-going projects, indigenisation efforts and recently undertaken modernisation measures.

Speaking on the occasion, COAS Munir stressed upon the importance of self-reliance in defence production, praising the HIT for its contributions towards achieving this goal.

He expressed his full confidence in capabilities of its personnel and appreciated the commitment of officers and workforce to transform HIT into a modern defence production establishment for meeting requirements of Armed Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) at par with international standards.

The HIT Chairman received the army chief on his arrival, who later visited various facilities and was briefed on the latest developments in defence production.

