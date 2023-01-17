Tuesday, January 17, 2023
type here...
HomeMust Read
Laiq Ur Rehman

COAS Asim Munir visits Khuzdar, Basima areas

test

RAWALPINDI: Chief Of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir has visited the Khuzdar and Basima areas of Balochistan, ARY News quoted Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday.

COAS General Syed Asim Munir was briefed on the prevailing security situation and the formation’s operational preparedness along with measures being taken to ensure a peaceful and secure environment.

While interacting with troops, the army chief emphasised on maintaining optimum operational readiness to thwart the attempts by foreign-sponsored and supported hostile elements to destabilise Balochistan.

“We are aware of the nefarious designs of external enemies of Pakistan to disturb the hard-earned peaceful environment in Balochistan,” COAS remarked.

He said that Pakistan Army’s deployment and operations are being focused in Balochistan to provide an enabling environment for benevolent people-centric socioeconomic development.

Earlier on arrival, COAS Munir was received by Commander Quetta Corps Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor.

Comments

Laiq Ur Rehman

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.