COAS Asim Munir visits Khuzdar, Basima areas

RAWALPINDI: Chief Of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir has visited the Khuzdar and Basima areas of Balochistan, ARY News quoted Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday.

COAS General Syed Asim Munir was briefed on the prevailing security situation and the formation’s operational preparedness along with measures being taken to ensure a peaceful and secure environment.

While interacting with troops, the army chief emphasised on maintaining optimum operational readiness to thwart the attempts by foreign-sponsored and supported hostile elements to destabilise Balochistan.

“We are aware of the nefarious designs of external enemies of Pakistan to disturb the hard-earned peaceful environment in Balochistan,” COAS remarked.

He said that Pakistan Army’s deployment and operations are being focused in Balochistan to provide an enabling environment for benevolent people-centric socioeconomic development.

Earlier on arrival, COAS Munir was received by Commander Quetta Corps Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor.

