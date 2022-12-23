COAS Asim Munir visits North Waziristan, SSG HQ Tarbela

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir has visited Miranshah – North Waziristan and Special Service Group (SSG) HQ Tarbela today, ARY News quoted ISPR Friday.

At Miranshah, COAS General Syed Asim Munir laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument to pay homage to brave soldiers who laid lives while defending the motherland, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

COAS Munir was briefed by field commanders on the latest security situation in the area and response mechanisms to thwart the terrorist threat.

The army chief also visited frontline troops deployed along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. While interacting with officers and men, General Munir commended their professionalism, high morale and operational readiness.

READ: COAS ASIM MUNIR MEETS SOLDIERS INJURED IN BANNU OPERATION

He said that Pak Army remains focused on evolving security situation and is determined to take the battle to the terrorists and break nexus with their facilitators so as to ensure lasting peace through socioeconomic development.

“Pakistan Army will consolidate the hard-earned peace, made possible by the supreme sacrifices of resilient Pakistani nation and law enforcement agencies (LEAs).”

Later, COAS Munir also visited the Special Service Group (SSG) Headquarters, Tarbela. He met officers and men of SSG including the elite Zarrar Company whose soldiers gallantly acted in the recent Bannu CTD complex operation as well as aviation.

The army chief praised their indomitable spirit, sacrifices and commitment to duty in various operations. COAS said that SSG is the pride of the nation and it had proved its metal over the years.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat, Commander Peshawar Corps.

Comments