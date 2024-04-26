COAS assures full cooperation for economic development

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir said that negative propaganda and social media trolls cannot distract the nation from working for the development and prosperity of Pakistan and its people.

A state-run news agency APP reported that the Army Chief in his address to the Green Pakistan Initiative conference said that the armed forces of the country with the support of the nation would fail all the inimical forces bent on impeding Pakistan’s development and prosperity.

“We are all a united team Pakistan – Inshallah with the cooperation and support of the people, all efforts of those who distract and obstruct Pakistan’s development journey will fail,” the COAS said.

General Syed Asim Munir said that in today’s era, complete independence without economic stability is not possible, whereas no instability would be tolerated in Pakistan’s journey of prosperity and development.

“Let us all reject negative forces together and focus on Pakistan’s journey of development and stability,” the army chief said.

The COAS assured that the Pakistan Army will continue to provide all possible support for the economic development of the country. He underscored that the Army’s efforts would contribute towards comprehensive national security and the collective good of the nation.

“Pakistan is a blessed land with an industrious and resilient nation which needs to come together for national development,” he added.

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, and Minister for National Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain also attended the conference.