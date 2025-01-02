COAS assures Pakistan Army’s support to govt for economic stability

ISLAMABAD: Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) convened 11th Apex Committee Meeting on Thursday to review various initiatives being steered through the forum.

The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and attended by Chief of the Army Staff, Federal Cabinet, Provincial Chief Ministers, the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister of Gilgit Baltistan and high level government officials.

Secretary Apex Committee briefed the forum about strategic focus, initiatives and contributions of SIFC to support National Economic Transformation Plan 2024-2029 ‘Uraan Pakistan’. The committee showed profound satisfaction in improving the macro-economic conditions of the country while emphasizing upon the importance of collective efforts for ensuring unhindered economic growth and passing on the dividends to the masses.

During the session, the Committee approved the Action Plan for Optimization of SEZs to rejuvenate industrial landscape of Pakistan. The committee also reviewed the proposal of National Minerals Harmonization Framework with due consent of all stakeholders. Forum was briefed on various initiatives in the domain of HRD, enabling improvement of skills and global standard accreditation. Chief Ministers also shared the ongoing initiatives in each province which will spur the economic growth.

COAS assured firm resolve of Pakistan Army’s support to government’s initiatives for economic stability ensuring peace and security.

At the end, the Prime Minister appreciated the role of SIFC, ministries, departments and affiliated stakeholders in setting the tone for future activities during 2025. He also emphasized upon the importance of collective efforts at all tiers in the larger interest of the country.