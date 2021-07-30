Delegation of Afghan journalists calls on COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: A delegation of Afghan journalists has met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ), ARY News quoted the spokesperson of the military’s media wing on Friday.

A 15-member delegations of Afghan media paid a visit to GHQ and met COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Speaking at the occasion, COAS said media can act as a bridge to create conducive environment for promoting cultural / social and people to people engagement between the two countries.

“It is the responsibility of media and people to identify and defeat the spoilers of peace. Peace in Afghanistan is Pakistan’s earnest desire because peace of the two countries is interlinked,” COAS said, adding that the spoilers will not be allowed to derail peace process.

Referring to Pakistan’s comprehensive border management regime, COAS said security of borders is in the best interest of the two countries.

Alluding to the benefits of regional connectivity for the two countries, COAS highlighted the importance of restoration of peace in Afghanistan for sustainable development of the region.

Appreciating Pak-Afghan Youth Forum’s initiative for organising the journalists’ visit, COAS hoped for more frequent exchange of visits in future. Pak- Afghan youth is the hope for future peace and progress of the region, COAS concluded.

The Afghan journalists thanked COAS for the opportunity for candid interaction and appreciated Pakistan’s sincerity and efforts for Afghan people including hosting of refugees and facilitative role in Afghan peace process.