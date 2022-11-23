Wednesday, November 23, 2022
COAS Bajwa attends Defence Day ceremony at GHQ

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday visited the Martyrs’ Monument at GHQ and laid floral wreath and offered Fateha.

The main ceremony of the Defence and Matyrs Day is underway at military General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpind. The ceremony is being attended by army officers and others to pay homage to the martyrs and victors who rendered supreme sacrifices in defence of the motherland on September 6, 1965.

Outgoing Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa will also address the ceremony.

Every year, the main ceremony to commemorate Defence and Martyrs Day is held on September 6, but it was postponed this year in solidarity with victims of relentless monsoon rains that flooded parts of the country.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a tweet, said the decision taken in solidarity with the flood-affected people of Pakistan.

It added that Pakistan Armed Forces shall continue serving our brothers and sisters struck by unprecedented floods.

