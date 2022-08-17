COAS Bajwa awarded highest UAE honour

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa was conferred with the Order of the Union Medal, the highest honour of the United Arab Emirates, for his distinguished efforts in strengthening UAE-Pakistan ties.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief had paid an official visit to United Arab Emirates and called on UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

Matters of mutual interest, bilateral defence and security cooperation and regional security situation were discussed during the meeting.

“Both the personalities agreed that Pakistan and UAE share a great history of the cordial and deep-rooted spirit of brotherhood which is transforming into an enduring partnership,” the ISPR said.

The military’s media wing added that COAS Bajwa was conferred upon Order of the Union Medal by UAE President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan for making significant contributions in furthering bilateral ties between both countries.

King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz of Saudi Arabia, President Xi Jinping of China, former US President George Bush, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and other major global and GCC leaders have received the coveted award.

