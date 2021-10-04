COAS Bajwa confers awards on army personnel for gallantry

RAWALPINDI: The investiture ceremony was held at the General Headquarters, Rawalpindi, today to honor the soldiers, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, conferred military awards to Army personnel for their acts of gallantry during operations and meritorious services rendered to the nation.

47 officers were awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military). 6 officers, 7 Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) and 12 Soldiers were awarded Tamgha-i-Basalat, said ISPR.

A large number of senior army officers and families of awardees attended the ceremony.

On this occasion, Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa said that there is nothing greater than sacrificing one s life for the country, our officers and youth are the real heroes.

He said that the sacrifices of our martyrs will not go in vain, adding that the sacrifices of soldiers and officers brought peace and stability to the country.

