Continuous upgradation of conventional capabilities imperative to deter aggression, says COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday visited Gujranwala to witness the commissioning of a state-of-the-art Chinese origin VT-4 Tank into strike formation, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to ISPR, the army chief witnessed the demonstration of the VT-4 Tank which is a robust warfighting machine. COAS also visited the Dynamic Integrated Training Simulator of VT-4.

Interacting with officers and troops, COAS Bajwa said continuous up-gradation of conventional capabilities is imperative for maintaining a qualitative edge over the adversary and deter aggression.

VT-4 Tank is another symbol of Pakistan – China strategic cooperation and defence collaboration, and its induction will boost strike capabilities of our formations, COAS remarked.

“The fast-changing dynamics of warfare demand highest degree of professionalism and rigorous training with due focus on harnessing sophisticated technologies,” COAS emphasised.

Based on its advanced armour protection, high manoeuvrability and exceptional firepower, VT-4 can be compared with any modern main battle tank of the world.

Equipped with an auto transmission system and deep water fording operation capability, it is considered a potent weapon of strike formations, the ISPR concluded.

