COAS Bajwa begins farewell visits

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has kicked off his farewell visits as the army chief visited Sialkot and Mangla garrisons, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

The military’s media wing in a statement said that COAS Bajwa visited Sialkot and Mangla garrisons as part of his farewell visits to various formations.

The army chief met officers and men at both locations and addressed the troops, the ISPR said.

“COAS appreciated formations for their excellent performance during various operations, training, and natural calamities,” according to the ISPR press release.

During the visit, COAS advised troops to keep serving the nation with the same zeal and commitment no matter what the circumstances.

Earlier, on arrival at Sialkot, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Muhammad Aamer and by Lieutenant General Ayman Bilal Safdar at Mangla garrison.

Earlier, General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that he will not take an extension and retire after five weeks.

The COAS says he has no plans for an extension in his tenure and reiterated that he will retire after five weeks, the sources said.

General Bajwa said that the army will not play any role in politics, the sources quoted COAS.

