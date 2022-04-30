COAS Bajwa, Bill Gates discuss polio situation in Pakistan

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Co-Chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Bill Gates held a telephone conversation on Saturday, ARY News reported.

During a telephonic conversation with COAS Bajwa, Bill Gates appreciated Pakistan’s success against COVID-19 despite resource constraints. He also appreciated Pakistan Army for supporting national polio drive, ensuring proper reach and coverage.

Matters related to Pakistan’s commitment for comprehensive Polio eradication and COVID-19 were discussed during the conversation.

The army chief attributed the success to a true national response, executed through the mechanism of NCOC which allowed optimization of resources.

“It was a national cause and credit goes to all involved in the process,” the COAS said.

It is pertinent to mention here that a second polio case was reported in Pakistan on Friday as a two-year-old girl was found affected by the virus in North Waziristan.

The spokesperson of the health ministry confirmed the detection of the second polio case in 2022. The health ministry expressed concerns over the detection of more poliovirus cases in the country.

Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel said that the health and life of each child are precious. He added that the federal government is taking effective steps on an emergency basis to eradicate polio.

