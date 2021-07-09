COAS Bajwa, Chinese envoy discuss matters of mutual interest

RAWALPINDI: Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ on Friday (today), ARY News reported.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, bilateral cooperation in various fields and update on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) were discussed, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The COAS thanked the envoy for unwavering Chinese support extended to Pakistan during testing times of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chinese ambassador appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan’s positive role in the region and pledged to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation between both countries.