‘Armed forces achieved unprecedented successes in fight against terrorism’

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan Armed Forces have achieved unprecedented successes in the fight against terrorism with the support of the nation, ARY News reported on Monday.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, while addressing a ceremony in connection with the Defence and Martyrs Day at General Headquarters (GHQ) today, said that the armed forces have achieved unprecedented victories in the fight against terrorism besides bringing back normalcy to the country with the support of the nation.

He saluted the relatives of the martyrs and ghazis on the occasion and said that it was an honour for him to address the ceremony of the Defence and Martyrs Day.

The army chief said that the forces are fully capable to fight all kinds of internal and external threats in a befitting manner.

He said that the country’s defence was made impenetrable by achieving self-sustainability in defence capabilities by the armed forces and they have fought courageously against every enemy.

COAS Bajwa said that the enemy has always faced defeats in its tactics against Pakistan due to a strong shield of the relationship between the armed forces and the nation.

He said that the sacrifices of the martyrs’ relatives will never be forgotten nor go in vain. COAS Bajwa said that today’s ceremony proved that the country has not forgotten its martyrs and the armed forces will never step back to sacrifice their lives for the defence of the motherland.

The army chief said that the enemy wants to fulfil its ulterior motives through untraditional tactics and disinformation, whereas, the country will have to strictly deal with the elements creating disturbances in the country nor any group will be allowed to blackmail the state.

He said that we have to make the country welfare and moderate state in accordance with the thoughts of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. In the 21st century, we should pay attention to geopolitics instead of putting the focus on geostrategic, as well as paying attention to the development of the nation instead of going for traditional wars.

He said that Pakistan was closely monitoring the regional developments and the country wanted to see the development of the Afghan people. He expressed hopes that the international community will play its role in the development of Afghanistan.

The army chief also expressed hopes for the establishment of a stable and inclusive government in the neighbouring country. He said that Pakistan hopes that Afghanistan’s soil will not be used against any country.

COAS Bajwa said that the Kashmir dispute possessed fundamental importance in the betterment of ties between Pakistan and India. Pakistan will continue its diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiris on all platforms. He also paid tribute to the struggle of Syed Ali Geelani.