COAS Bajwa directs Balochistan Corps to assist flood affectees: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday called Commander Balochistan Corps and directed him to assist provincial government in rescue and relief operations during floods, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, the army chief directed the Balochistan Corps commander to get an update on flood situation and undertake all measures to assist the provincial Balochistan for rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts on emergency basis in coordination with the civil administration.

“Unprecedented rains have caused devastation to human life and communication infrastructure especially in Balochistan,” COAS Bajwa said. He further directed utilization of army resources to help affected population and restore critical communication infrastructure as immediate temporary measure.

“Pakistan Army stands with flood affected population in this difficult testing time and shall undertake this assistance effort as national obligation,” the COAS said.

