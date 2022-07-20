COAS Bajwa directs to provide additional resources to polio teams

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has directed the authorities concerned to provide additional manpower and resources to polio teams, ARY News reported, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, the Army chief inaugurated a state of the art Tunneling Institute of Pakistan (TIP) in Rawalpindi.

The institute, an initiative of Frontier Works Organization (FWO), is aimed at promoting professional tunneling expertise including research and development and synergize tunneling resources.

It is only the sixth such facility in the world that has been completed and operationalized within a planned time frame of 10 months by the FWO. It will provide a platform to encompass tunneling education through both tunneling academia and industry experts.

Later, the Army Chief visited National Emergency Operation Centre where he was apprised of the latest polio campaigns conducted in the country and challenges being faced.

The Army Chief directed to provide additional manpower and resources in sensitive locations to ensure a safe and secure environment for polio teams for proper reach and effectiveness of polio campaigns.

Earlier, on his arrival at the Institute, the Army Chief was received by Engineer in Chief Lieutenant General Moazzam Ejaz and Director General Frontier Works Organization Major General Kamal Azfar.

Comments