COAS Bajwa vows to make all-out efforts for peace in Balochistan

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, on Saturday visited Turbat and spent a complete day with troops, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to the military’s media wing, COAS Bajwa was given a comprehensive briefing at FC Head Quarters Balochistan (South) on prevailing security situation in the area, Pak -Iran border fencing and measures being taken to counter hostile efforts to destabilise security situation in Balochistan.

COAS was also briefed on socio-economic initiatives undertaken by the Army in support of Balochistan government and efforts underway for capacity enhancement of the Law-Enforcement Agencies (LEAs), the ISPR said.

Speaking on the occasion, COAS Bajwa said that the army will make all-out efforts to assist the provincial government towards achievement of enduring peace and prosperity.

Later, the army chief visited Kech district and interacted with deployed troops, it added.

While paying tribute to the courage and resolve of martyrs of Sibdan Top, COAS said: “Terrorists shall be brought to justice and blood of the martyrs will not go waste.”

“Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and progress and prosperity of the province means the progress of the country,” the ISPR quoted COAS as saying.

The disruptive efforts by inimical forces won’t be allowed to succeed. Security, stability and prosperity of Balochistan shall be ensured at all cost, the COAS concluded.

Earlier, on arrival, COAS was received by the Corps Commander Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali.

