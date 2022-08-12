COAS Bajwa hopes Pak-UK ties to reach ‘historic heights’ in future

LONDON: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has expressed hope that the relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom would reach “historic heights” in the future, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Army Chief expressed his views while addressing the passing-out parade at the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst, where he was the chief guest.

Apart from UK cadets, 41 international cadets from 26 various countries including two cadets from Pakistan military academy — Cadet Muhammad Abdullah Babar and Cadet Mujtaba — have passed out.

General Bajwa was accompanied at the parade by Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Iftikhar Babar and Pakistani High Commission’s military attache Col Rana Asif Khan.

Addressing the parade, COAS Bajwa congratulated the cadets and their families on successfully completing their training at the academy. “You are part of the finest militaries in the world that has produced great military leaders,” he said.

Speaking of the Pakistani cadets, the Army Chief said: “Two Pakistani cadets will also be graduating with you today and let me say that I am as proud of you as I am of them.”

He noted that his presence at the academy today was a “testimony” of the relationship shared by Pakistan and UK. “Similarly, the bond between the two armed forces is uniquely special and has been kept alive over the years through close professional contact,” he remarked.

The COAS told cadets, “The journey ahead of you is both challenging and exciting. As you grow, the demand of professionalism will also increase,” pointing out that no one was born with professional knowledge rather “it has to be acquired with constant pursue”.

“Without it you cannot achieve professional confidence which is the hallmark of successful military leadership,” Gen Bajwa stated.

