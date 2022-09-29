Friday, September 30, 2022
COAS Bajwa inaugurates Chaklala Cricket Ground

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa inaugurated the newly renovated  Chaklala Cricket Ground, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday. 

“The cricket ground was upgraded to provide state-of-the-art sports facility to cricket fans, especially to the youth of Rawalpindi and Islamabad,” added the ISPR.

The military’s media wing said the newly inaugurated sports facility will be available to students and cricket clubs of both cities to promote cricket and provide a healthy sports environment.

The army chief also appreciated the efforts of the Rawalpindi Corps in renovating the old cricket ground and providing an excellent cricketing facility to the city.

Taking to Twitter, the PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja said that the Chaklala Cricket Ground will serve the youth of the twin cities of Pindi and Islamabad.

