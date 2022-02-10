We must remain vigilant to respond to any misadventure: COAS Bajwa

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, on Thursday visited Karachi, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

According to the military’s media affairs wing, the Army Chief attended the Colonel Commandant Ceremony at Ordnance Centre, Malir and installed Major General Syed Shahab Shahid as Colonel Commandant of Ordnance Corps.

COAS Qamar Bajwa appreciated the Corps for their role in war and peace, especially during war against terrorism. A large number of serving and retired officers and soldiers from Ordnance corps attended the ceremony.

COAS visits PAF Air War College

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, also visited PAF Air War College, Karachi on Thursday.

Addressing the participants of 35th Air War Course, the army chief appreciated thorough professionalism of PAF and its enviable achievements. He also urged the officers to make consistent efforts to keep abreast with modern developments and maintain cutting edge advantage.

“Superiority in modern day battlefield can only be maintained if we remain alive to contemporary challenges and are prepared to tackle them in line with emerging modern concepts,” the ISPR quoted COAS as saying.

We must remain vigilant to respond befittingly to any misadventure by the adversary, COAS reiterated.

According to ISPR, COAS Bajwa also visited Fauji Foundation (FF) setups at Karachi. COAS was given a detailed brief on ongoing and future projects of Fauji Foundation.

COAS appreciated the performance and commitment of FF towards provision of quality services and contributing immensely to the national exchequer.

Earlier on arrival at Karachi. COAS was accompanied by Commander Karachi Corps Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed.

