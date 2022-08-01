COAS Bajwa lauds PLA’s role in safeguarding national security

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has asserted that Pakistan Army and People’s Liberation Army (PLA) will continue to contribute towards safeguarding collective interests, the military’s media wing said on Monday.

He was speaking at a ceremony held at General Headquarters (GHQ) to commemorate the 95th anniversary of the founding of China’s Peoples’ Liberation Army (PLA).

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong, officials from Chinese Embassy and officers from the tri-services of Pakistan attended the event. COAS Bajwa was the chief guest on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, according to the ISPR, the Chinese Ambassador thanked the COAS Bajwa for hosting a reception on the eve of PLA’s 95th Anniversary. “China and Pakistan are iron brothers, all-weather friends and strategic partners,” he said.

The Ambassador noted that the recent meeting of Pak-China Joint Cooperation Committee is a new development in mutual relations.

“A new set-up has been launched to promote Pakistan-China military cooperation,” he said, adding that the system will prove to be an important platform for the promotion of military relations.

Meanwhile, The Army chief felicitated the PLA’s leadership and lauded its role in China’s defence, security and nation-building.”Pak-China relationship is unique and robust that has proven its resilience in the face of challenges,” he added.

The army chief said that the PLA and the Pakistan Army are brothers in arms and the relationship between the two will continue to contribute towards safeguarding the collective interests.

