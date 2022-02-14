COAS Bajwa meets President Arif Alvi, PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

The meeting was held at the Prime Minister’s office.

According to sources privy to the details of the meeting, the COAS and the prime minister discussed the overall security situation of the country.

COAS meets President Arif Alvi

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa also called on President Dr Arif Alvi in Islamabad on Monday.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to national security and regional situation were discussed.

The army chief briefed President Alvi about the professional preparedness and measures being taken by the security forces against the terrorist elements.

He reiterated the resolve that the armed forces are committed to eliminating militants and miscreants from the country.

On the occasion, the President paid rich tribute to the security forces personnel who laid down their lives in the recent operations against militants in Balochistan and newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Nation is proud of sacrifices of armed forces who always defended the national frontiers against all odds,” the president said.

