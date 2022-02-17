COAS Bajwa pays official visit to Belgium

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has paid an official visit to Belgium, ARY News quoted Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the visit, COAS Bajwa called on Secretary-General of the European External Action Services (EEAS) Stefano Sannino and the Chairman of the EU Military Committee General Claudio Graziano.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation including current situation in Afghanistan and bilateral relations with EU were discussed.

The army chief said that Pakistan values its relations with EU countries and earnestly look forward to enhance mutual cooperation based on common interests, according to the ISPR.

EU dignitaries appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to play their role for increased collaboration with Pakistan at all levels.

