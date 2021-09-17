COAS Bajwa pays visit to Government College University

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has paid a visit to the Government College University (GCU) Lahore today, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa was the chief guest of the convocation of the Government College University (GCU). Chancellor of GCU Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Governor of Punjab was also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, COAS Bajwa paid rich tributes to both the faculty and management of the University for their role in grooming and honing our country’s brilliant youth.

The army chief said the GCU, a jewel in the crown of Pakistan’s education institutions, has always played a key role in producing icons of international acclaim, who have contributed immensely in their respective domains.

He emphasised on the youth to always aim high and strive for excellence with sheer hard work and dignity in line with Quaid’s vision.

The army chief, while expressing his hope of a brighter future for Pakistan said that we are a resilient nation and our youth is our real asset.

“With great sacrifices against all odds, we have laid a strong foundation for peace and progress of the country. Now our youth must play an important role towards taking Pakistan to new heights,” COAS Bajwa concluded.

COAS Bajwa awarded degrees and medals to various graduating students.