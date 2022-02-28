COAS Bajwa, PM Imran Khan discuss national security

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday in Islamabad, ARY News reported quoting sources.

The meeting was held at the Prime Minister’s office.

According to sources privy to the details of the meeting, the COAS Bajwa and the prime minister discussed the overall security situation of the country including border management.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation today, Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Monday morning.

Taking to Twitter, the minister said that Prime Minister Khan will take the nation into confidence on the evolving global situation in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and its impact on the country’s economy. He will also talk about global challenges facing the country.

وزیر اعظم عمران خان آج شام قوم سے خطاب کریں گے، وزیر اعظم روس اور یوکرائین تنازعے کے بعد معیشت اور عالمی چیلنجز پر قوم کو اعتماد میں لیں گے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 28, 2022

On Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting of his economic team to hold consultations on the evolving world scenario and its impact on the country’s economy and inflation.

