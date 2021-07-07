COAS Bajwa, Qatari leadership discuss defence, security issues

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who is on a two-day official visit to the Gulf state, called on Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs Khalid Bin Mohammed and its core military leadership, said ISPR in a statement.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the meetings, matters of mutual interest, defence and security cooperation and regional and geo-political environment were discussed.

COAS said that Pakistan and Qatar have a great history of cordial relations and a deep spirit of brotherhood. The army chief also appreciated the role of Qatar in the Afghan Peace Process.

According to ISPR, the Qatari leadership also appreciated Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to keep working for better relations between the two brotherly countries.

Both sides underscored the importance of further enhancing the cooperation in all fields, the ISPR added.

Earlier on July 5, the Commander Turkish Land Forces General Umit DUNDAR called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ.

During the meeting, matters of mutual and professional interest with special emphasis on defence and security collaboration between the two brotherly countries were discussed.