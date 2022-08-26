COAS Bajwa reaches Karachi, gets briefing on flood situation

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has reached Karachi where he was briefed about the flood situation in Sindh and Balochistan and response measures to help flood victims, ARY News quoted ISPR on Friday.

COAS will visit army troops busy in rescue and relief efforts in Sindh and Balochistan, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Army Flood Relief centre has been established at Headquarters Army Air Defence Command Rawalpindi to oversee and coordinate National Flood Relief efforts across the country in coordination with Military Operations Directorate.

Flood Relief Centres are being established in various parts of the country to assist collection, transportation and distribution of flood relief goods to flood victims in various provinces.

Army troops are shifting people to safer places, providing shelter and meals and busy in medical care to flood affectees.

SINDH

Light rains are reported in the province with Mohenjadaro (38 mm) receiving max rainfall.

13 x individuals died due to incidents of structural collapse and drowning in Sanghar, Larkana and Khairpur.

In Qambar Shahdad Kot a local bund west of Warah breached due to excessive water flow due to which 600 x people were affected.

Army Relief Efforts

Tent village established at Thatta for 60 families.

Forward bases still functional at Nagarparker, Badin, Thatha, Sujawal, Sangarh, Jamshoro, Mirpur Khaas and Dadu districts for providing ration and relief items among flood affectees.

3 x additional forward bases were established at Tando Allah Yar and Matiari Mobile medical teams are providing medical care in far-flung areas of the province.

Kot Diji: Army teams carried out dewatering operations and also distributed ration bags.

Khairpur: An evacuation operation was carried out by Army troops and ration packets were distributed among the flood affectees.

Noshero Feroze: Dewatering operation executed by army troops. Ration bags’ distribution in the area amongst flood affectees.

Dadu: Provision of cooked food and relief items to flood affectees; evacuation of standard population by rescue teams.

Sanghar: Field Medical Centre was established and more than 136 patients were treated.

Qambar Shahdadkot: Rescue operations to evacuate stranded individuals carried out by Army troops.

Thatta tent village was established for 60 x families besides distributing ration bags; dewatering operation was executed.

Badin: Flood relief camp established at Tehsil Matli; rations packets along with tents, mosquito nets and cooked food was distributed.

BALOCHISTAN

Intermittent rains reported across the Province with Sibi (69 mm) receiving maximum rainfall

Due to raised water Ievel on Yaro Causeway, traffic move on N-65 temporary halted.

Significant Incidents

Jaffarabad: Railway move suspended due to damage to Hirok bridge between Kolpur & Mach.

Naseerabad: Road connectivity of Chattar and surroundings from Dera Murad Jamali was temporarily disrupted.

Khuzdar: Move of traffic restricted on M-8 at Wangu due to land sliding-maintenance work underway.

Army Relief Efforts

5 x Field Medical Camps established; 575 x patients treated.

Jhal Magsi . Relief and dewatering operation underway in Gandhawa city – 250 x ration packets distribution; cooked food provided to 110 x flood affectees.

Naseerabad . Rescue and relief operation in progress; 500 x individuals shifted to relief camps and 200 x ration packets distributed

PUNJAB

Army Relief Efforts

300 x individuals evacuated to safer locations in DG Khan; 2000 x patients treated.

50 x relief camp established in flood affected areas; 5562 x individuals accommodated. Overall, 38242 x ration packets have been distributed in flood affected areas; 37428 x individuals evacuated to safer locations.

2x Field Medical Camps have been established 2 x Field Medical Camps have been established at Mangrota, Taunsa & Fazilpur, Rajanpur by 2 Corps; each Field Medical Camps has 1 x Lady Medical Officer in addition to 2x Medical Officer, 3847 x patients treated so far and 4x days medicines given to the patients.

Rescue teams ex Army with necessary equipment (13 x boots, OBMs, life jackets etc) are preposition in DG Khan for execution of rescue relief operation.

Rescue teams of Army with necessary equipment (22 x boats, OBMs, life jackets etc) are prepositions Rajanpur for execution of rescue / relief operation.

Troops deployed in Taunsa and Rojhan as well along with necessary equipment.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)

Due to very high levels in River Swat at Khwazakhela Charsadda, Noshera and Risalpur are highly threatened. Emergency has been declared in most affected districts due to recent floods

Dera Ismail Khan: Due to continuous raining in the catchments areas of River Indus, flash flood occurred in all nullahs of DI Khan , resulting into disrupting road communication to Bannu, Tank, Zhob and DG Khan.

Tank: Flash flood occurred due to increased flow from Suleiman Ranges.

Swat: Due to heavy rainfall occurred in river Swat; roads and bridges on N-95 and N-90 critical condition from Bahrian to Kalam; Road Kalam-Bahrian temporarily blocked, likely clearance in 2-3 days.

Kaghan and Naran Bridges over River Kumhar at Mahndri washed away due to heavy flows

Army Relief Efforts

Rescue operation carried out by Army in DI Khan – 13 x individuals rescued, established 9x relief camps and distributed 1110 x ration packets amongst effectees

Female Medical Centers established at Village Rori and Maddi; 600 x patients treated. Medical camp established at Darazinda; 400 x locals treated.

Army troops are assisting civil administration in removal of debris and opening of blocked roads in Swat.

