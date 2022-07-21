COAS Bajwa says Pakistan values brotherly ties with Turkey

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has reiterated that Pakistan highly values brotherly ties with Turkey which are deeply rooted in history.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS Bajwa expressed these remarks during a meeting with Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Mehmet Pacaci at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, matters of regional security situation, mutual and professional interest with special emphasis on defence and security collaboration between the two brotherly countries, were discussed.

“We highly value our brotherly relations with Turkiye which are deeply rooted in history and entrenched in our cultural and religious affinities,” the COAS was quoted as saying by the ISPR.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional stability and pledged to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels, the statement further said.

Meanwhile, the Turkish Ambassador also called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu in Islamabad. They discussed matters of professional and mutual interest.

While appreciating the professionalism of Pakistan Air Force, Turkish Ambassador acknowledged PAF’s rising indigenous capacity in aviation industry.

Speaking on the occasion, the Air Chief said that Pakistan and Turkey have longstanding religious, cultural and historical bonds which are manifested through strong ties between the Air Forces of two countries.

He highlighted that both the countries enjoy cordial relations and reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

The Air Chief said, Pakistan values its relations with Turkey, which are based on convergence on all important issues relating to regional peace, security and stability.

Comments