COAS Bajwa says Pakistan values China’s role in global, regional affairs

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has asserted that Pakistan values China’s role in global and regional affairs and it looks forward to enhancing the strategic partnership, the military’s media wing said on Friday.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong called on the Army Chief at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, both the officials discussed matters of mutual interest, defence collaboration, progress on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and regional security.

COAS Bajwa told the envoy that Pakistan values China’s role in global and regional affairs and it looks forward to enhancing the strategic partnership.

The army chief reiterated that Pakistan remains committed to cooperating with its international partners for peace and stability in the region.

On the occasion, the Chinese Ambassador assured General Qamar Javed Bajwa of playing his role in further improving diplomatic cooperation with Islamabad at all levels.

The envoy thanked COAS for special measures taken for the provision of a safe and secure environment for Chinese personnel employed on various projects in Pakistan and efforts towards regional stability.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa became active to steer country out of economic crisis and sought US help for the immediate revival of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan programme to avoid default.

Read more: ‘Pakistan to receive IMF’s tranche in third week of August’

According to international media, COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa spoke by phone with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman to seek help in accelerating loan revival process.

COAS Bajwa made an appeal for the White House and Treasury Department to push the IMF to immediately supply nearly $1.2 billion that Pakistan is due to receive under a resumed loan program.

Comments