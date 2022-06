COAS Bajwa says Pakistan values its ties with Italy

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Defence, Italian Armed Forces Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone on Wednesday called on the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, here at General Headquarters (GHQ) Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and enhanced military cooperation in the fields of training and counter-terrorism domains were discussed, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The COAS said Pakistan values its relations with Italy, and earnestly looks forward to enhancing mutually beneficial multi-domain relations, while forging strong defence cooperation based on common interests.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone also appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional stability and pledged to reciprocate with further improvements in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Read more: Pakistan Army will continue fulfilling its responsibilities: COAS

Earlier, Chief of Defence General Staff Italian Armed Forces Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu.

During the meeting, matters of regional security situation, mutual and professional interest with special emphasis on defence and security collaboration between the two countries were discussed.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields.

Comments