COAS Bajwa says armed forces won’t allow anyone to destabilise Pakistan

KAKUL: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has emphatically stated that the armed forces would never allow any country, group or force to politically or economically destabilise Pakistan, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Army Chief made these remarks while addressing a ceremony held to mark the passing-out parade of 146th PMA Long Course at Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul.

During his speech, COAS Bajwa advised the cadets to always remain focused on their job and never get distracted by fake news and political wrangling in the country.

“Respect the democratic institution and be always ready to defend the territorial integrity, sovereignty and constitution of Pakistan with your life,” he said, adding that they should “always remain alert and prepared to respond to and defeat all intrigues and conspiracies hatched against our country”.

He noted, “The message is clear that the armed forces with the support of our citizens will never allow any country, group or force to politically or economically destabilise Pakistan.”

Gen Qamar Bajwa further said that Pakistan in its quest for peace has extended sincere and all out efforts to evolve good relations with all neighbours and regional countries.

“We are trying our best to break the political logjam which has denied the countries of South Asia to move forward and resolve all regional and bilateral issues in a peaceful and dignified manner,” he added.

The Army Chief stressed that people of South Asia also deserve prosperity and better living conditions. “This can only happen with sustained economic growth, development and above all lasting peace,” he said, adding: “Therefore we must try hard to keep flames of war away from the region”.

“We must give peace a chance by developing a mechanism to resolve all bilateral issues peacefully,” he said, adding: “We should collectively fight hunger, poverty, illiteracy, population explosion, climate change and disease”.

However, the Army Chief, said Pakistan’s desire for peace should not be construed as its weakness. He said no one should make any mistake about our collective resolve to defend the country’s core interests and every inch of motherland. “We have paid both in blood and kind to safeguard the country’s sovereignty and integrity,” he added.

Commending the exemplary show of discipline and professionalism by the cadets, the Army Chief expressed the confidence that the prestige, security and safety of th ecountry is in safe hands.

