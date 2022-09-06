COAS Bajwa spends Defence Day with flood affectees

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa spent complete defence & martyrs day visiting far-flung flood-affected areas of Balochistan today, ARY News quoted ISPR Tuesday.

On arrival, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the army flood relief camp at Usta Muhammad, Jafferabad district where he was briefed about ongoing rescue and relief operations.

COAS Bajwa met the troops and appreciated their efforts for the flood affectees. The army chief visited flood relief and medical camps and spent time with the locals to have on-ground information about plans to mitigate their problems.

Sui visit

The army chief met local elders and inquired about their well-being and issues. Local elders thanked General Bajwa for reaching out to them during the most difficult time in their life.

Later, COAS visited Military College Sui where he was briefed about different training and educational facilities.

He interacted with the faculty and students and appreciated the educational and training standard of the institution. Faculty and students thanked Pakistan Army for providing opportunities for them to compete at the national level.

It is pertinent to mention that Military College Sui was established in 2011 and its cadets have shown extraordinary results.

