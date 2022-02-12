COAS Bajwa spends day with troops in Panjgur

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, on Saturday visited Panjgur district of Balochistan and spent a complete day with troops who repulsed terrorists attack on security forces camp on Feb 2, the ISPR said in a statement.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief was given a detailed update by local commander on security situation in the area and response mechanism to effectively check emerging threats.

While speaking with troops, COAS Gen Bajwa appreciated the professionalism and effective response by ground troops against recent terrorist activities.

“Army chief emphasised on maintaining high standard of operational readiness to fail hostile efforts to destabilise Balochistan and ensure safety and security of local population,” it added.

COAS Bajwa also paid tribute to martyrs for supreme sacrifice in line of duty for defence of the motherland.

While interacting with the notables and tribal elders of Panjgur, COAS appreciated them for their support to LEAs in fighting menace of terrorism.

Breaking nexus between terrorists and their sympathisers is imperative for defeating terrorism, COAS reiterated. He also assured local elders of Army’s all-out support for creating environment for prosperity and development of the area particularly ensuring timely completion of ongoing socio-economic projects.

“Terrorists won’t be allowed to reverse the hard earned gains irrespective of the challenges,” the ISPR quoted COAS as saying.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, Commander Quetta Corps.

Comments