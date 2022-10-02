COAS Bajwa, UN military advisor discuss regional security in US meeting

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa met with United Nations Military Adviser Gen Birame Diop during his ongoing visit to the United States, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Saturday.

According to the military’s media wing, the top military officials discussed matters of mutual interest, overall regional security as well as the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan.

The army chief appreciated the role of Gen Diop in promoting core values of the United Nations and its response during the disaster in the country, the ISPR added.

Gen Diop expressed his grief over the destruction caused by floods in Pakistan due to climate change and offered condolence to the families of the victims. He also assured full UN support for the affectees.

The UN dignitary acknowledged Pakistan’s contribution in UN peacekeeping Missions and extraordinary achievements in counter-terrorism.

