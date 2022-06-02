COAS Bajwa urges officers to remain abreast of future challenges

RAWALPINDI: Chief Of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has visited Command and Staff College Quetta and urged the officers to remain abreast with future challenges, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

In a statement issued by the military’s media wing, the Army Chief met the faculty and addressed participants of Command and Staff College Quetta. He also appreciated faculty members for honing the professional skills of students.

COAS Bajwa also urged the course participants to remain abreast with future battlefield challenges, and the latest technological advancements, and focus on professional pursuits.

Later, COAS visited Corps Headquarters where he was given a detailed briefing on the security situation in the province. The COAS was briefed on the security situation in the province, the military’s media wing added.

He lauded the commendable efforts of formations deployed across the province for providing a secure environment for socio-economic activities including smooth conduct of Local Bodies Elections in the province.

