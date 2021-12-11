COAS Bajwa, US Senators discuss security situation in Afghanistan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Members of US Senate Armed Services and Intelligence Committees headed by Senator Angus King called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The delegation, according to the ISPR, also included Senator Richard Burr, Senator John Cornyn and Senator Ben Sasse, US Charge d’ Affaires to Pakistan Angela Aggeler.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, the current security situation in Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed, the military’s media wing said.

COAS Qamar Bajwa said that Pakistan desires to maintain productive bilateral engagement with all the regional players and wished for peaceful, diversified, sustained relations.

The army chief also reiterated the urgency for global convergence on Afghanistan to avoid looming humanitarian crisis and the need for coordinated efforts for the economic uplift of the Afghan people.

He thanked the Senators for their efforts in forging a mutual understanding of the geopolitical and security situation in view of the challenges ahead.

The visiting dignitaries appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability and pledged to play their part in furthering diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that a strong partnership between Pakistan and the United States (US) is critical for the region’s peace and mutually beneficial.

PM Imran Khan was talking to a four-member delegation of the US Senate representatives including Senators Angus King, RichardBurr, John Cornyn and Benjamin Sasse in Islamabad today.

He said Pakistan values its long-standing relationship with the US and is committed to expanding it in all spheres, particularly in the economic dimension.

