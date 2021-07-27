COAS Bajwa visits ANF headquarters, interacts with officers and staff

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) headquarters, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa was given a detailed operational brief regarding the genesis of ANF and its contributions to controlling drug trafficking in Pakistan.

While interacting with the officers and staff, COAS said that drug peddlers and those involved in its production are a threat to national security and relentless enemies of humanity.

“Drug money is being used for the promotion of terrorism and therefore, it is important that drug dealers are dealt with iron hands.”

The army chief also lauded the efforts of ANF in controlling drug trafficking in Pakistan.

Earlier on arrival, COAS Bajwa was received by ANF Director-General (DG) Major General Muhammad Arif Malik.