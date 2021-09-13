COAS Bajwa visits Corps Headquarters Karachi

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has visited Corps Headquarters Karachi today, ARY News quoted the military’s media wing on Monday.

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa was given a detailed update on operational preparedness, training regime and administrative matters of the Corps.

The army chief was apprised of the prevalent internal security situation in the province especially, Pakistan Army and Pakistan Rangers’ efforts to assist other Law Enforcement Agencies in maintaining law and order.

COAS Bajwa emphasised to guard effectively against Hybrid threats in view of the latest developments in the region and the need to respond collectively with the whole of nation approach.

General Bajwa was also briefed on multifaceted assistance being rendered by the Pakistan Army for the implementation of the Karachi Transformation Plan( KTP), a critical mega initiative underway to uplift Pakistan’s biggest metropolis, Karachi, through various developmental projects in the aftermath of Karachi urban flooding in August last year.

COAS Bajwa appreciated Karachi Corps for all-out support to civil administration ensuring timely and efficient action on key projects of KTP.

The army chief also visited Khatoon-e- Pakistan Government Girls School Karachi; an initiative of Zindagi Trust.

COAS Bajwa praised the school administration for providing state of the art facilities and a high standard of education for underprivileged girl students at par with any modern education system of the day.

Later, COAS also interacted with families of Martyrs of Army, Pakistan Rangers Sindh, other LEAs including intelligence, Sindh Police, Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and Airports Security Force (ASF).

General Qamar Javed Bajwa spent time with them and inquired about their well being. The army chief directed the formation to take all necessary measures for the welfare of Martyrs’ families.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Commander Karachi Corps Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum.