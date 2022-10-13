COAS Bajwa visits flood-hit areas of Sindh

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday visited flood-affected areas in interior Sindh, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to the army’s media wing, the army chief met troops busy in flood relief efforts providing medical and administrative care to affected people in Noshero Feroz.

The COAS also interacted with the locals and assured them that Pakistan Army will continue to serve people to mitigate their suffering till they are rehabilitated.

Later, the COAS was flown for aerial reconnaissance of flood hit areas of Sindh.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Corps Commander Karachi Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed.

The devastating floods have badly affected all federating units of the country specially Sindh, from where major loss is still being reported.

Earlier, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees appealed for 65.8 million dollars in urgent funds to help more than 650,000 refugees and members of their host communities affected by recent devastating floods in Pakistan.

