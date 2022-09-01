COAS Bajwa visits flood-hit DI Khan, Rajanpur

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited flood-affected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to the army’s media wing, while interacting with flood victims in Dera Ismail Khan, the army chief consoled them over their loss and lauded the resilience of local residents in the face of unprecedented natural calamity.

COAS also directed FC South KP troops to ensure timely assistance and help to the people of KP in this hour of need.

COAS Gen Bajwa visits Rajanpur

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the flood-affected area of Rojhan in district Rajanpur.

During his visit to Rohjan, he assured the flood affectees that the Pakistan army will help flood affectees to overcome their problems in these difficult times.

General Bajwa directed ground troops to take this responsibility as a noble cause and spare no effort to lessen the burden of flood-affected brothers and sisters.

