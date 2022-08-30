COAS Bajwa visits flood-hit Swat

SWAT: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday visited flood-hit areas of Swat, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the army’s media wing, the COAS met women, children, elders and other people who were rescued today by Army aviation helicopters from Kumrat to Kanju.

COAS spent time with evacuated people who thanked Pakistan Army for reaching out once they needed it the most and bringing comfort to them and their families back home who eagerly awaited their safe return, the ISPR said.

…damage caused by floods and relief efforts of Army troops at various locations including Kalam, Bahrain, Khwazakhela and Matta areas of Swat. COAS appreciated Peshawar Corps for effective and timely response during crisis and saving precious lives. (3/3) pic.twitter.com/TzasOnl6R2 — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 30, 2022

COAS also undertook aerial survey of the extent of damage caused by floods and relief efforts of Army troops at various locations including Kalam, Bahrain, Khwazakhela and Matta areas of Swat.

COAS appreciated Peshawar Corps for effective and timely response during the flood crisis and for saving precious lives.

Last week, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited army troops busy in relief activities in far-flung flood-affected areas of Khairpur and Qambar Shahdadkot.

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa spent the whole day with flood victims in relief and medical camps established for the local population at Village Jilani, Khairpur and Qambar Shahdadkot, Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

The flood victims at Khairpur and Qambar Shahdadkot thanked COAS Bajwa for reaching out to them and sharing their problems and discomfort due to floods.

