COAS Bajwa visits Jhelum garrison

JHELUM: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday attended the closing ceremony of the 42nd Pakistan Army Rifle Association (PARA) Central held at Jhelum Garrison, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to army’s media wing, the mega-shooting event was conducted at Army Marksmanship Unit from 22 August to 10 October 2022.

Over 2000 firers from Army, Navy, Air Force, and Civil Armed Forces (CAFs) including Rangers (Sindh, Punjab), Frontier Corps and GB Scouts as well as civilians participated in the competition that comprised numerous events involving different ranges and types of weapons.

Chief of Air Staff (CAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu was present as a Guest of Honour who distributed the prizes.

In Inter Formation Competition, Mangla Corps came first followed by Bahawalpur Corps. Civil Armed Forces (CAF) category, trophy was won by Punjab Rangers while Gilgit Baltistan Scouts were received runners up trophy.

In Inter Services Matches, Pakistan Army won three out of four contests including COAS, Chief of Air Staff (CAS) and Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Matches, while Pak Navy won CISM Match. Pak Navy remained runners up in COAS and CNS Matches while PAF came second in CAS Match. Pakistan Army won Shotgun, Long Range and Small Bore Trophies in Open National Matches.

Pakistan Navy won the Prime Minister ‘Skills at Arms’ Big Bore National Challenge Match while Pakistan Army secured second position, the ISPR said.

The Biggest Military Shooting Honour ‘The Master at Arms’ Trophy along with Gold Medal of ‘National Rifle Association of United Kingdom (UK)’ was awarded to Lance Naik Syed Mansoor Ali Shah of 112 Wing Gilgit Baltistan Scouts.

The President’s Cup National Challenge Match Trophy was awarded to Maj Ahmad Jehanzeb of Army Marksmanship Unit. The Prime Minister ‘Skills at Arms’ Small Bore National Challenge Match was won by Pakistan Army. The ‘Best Shot Match Trophy’ was awarded to Lance Naik Allah Ditta of 165 Field Regiment Artillery.

Two new National Records were also made during the National Level matches.

Major General Ahsan Gulrez, Director General Military Training (DGMT) participated and made a new PARA National Record by scoring 150/ 150 points with 8 shots Bull Hit in finals of 800 Yds Rifle Match whereas Lieutenant Colonel Junaid Ali Zulfiqar made New National Qualification Record by scoring 150/ 150 points with 12 shots Bull Hit in 800 Yards Rifle Match.

Eleven participants and faculty members of First Sniper course of Pakistan Army Sniper School (PASS) were also awarded prizes and Sniper insignias.

While interacting with participants, COAS appreciated the firers for their excellent standards of marksmanship. Terming shooting skill as hallmark of a professional soldier, COAS said that attaining proficiency at shooting must remain at the heart of basic military training objectives.

Later, COAS visited Jari Kas Cantt, near Mirpur AJ&K. The COAS inaugurated APS Jari Kas and interacted with students. The COAS also addressed officers and men at Jari Kas Cantt.

