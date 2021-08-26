Thursday, August 26, 2021
COAS Bajwa visits Sulemanki Sector, lauds preparedness of troops

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, visited troops deployed at Sulemanki Sector here on Thursday, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to ISPR, Army Chief Gen Bajwa was apprised of the operational readiness of troops during his visit.

While interacting with officers and men, COAS appreciated their professional preparedness, diligence and high morale.

The COAS also visited Bahawalnagar Garrison and witnessed battle drills of Heavy Mechanized Brigade troops, ISPR added.

Praising the competence of soldiers, the army chief expressed his satisfaction over high standards of training and combat readiness.

The core capabilities should be further enhanced to tackle full-spectrum threat in a befitting manner, COAS emphasized.

Earlier, on arrival at Sulemanki, Gen. Bajwa was received by Corps Commander Lt General Khalid Zia.

