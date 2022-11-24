COAS, CJCSC appointments: Khawaja Asif welcomes President Alvi’s move

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has asserted that the advisory sent to President Dr Arif Alvi for appointment of the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) has been approved, terming the move a ‘welcoming step’, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Talking to journalists, Khawaja Asif said the advisory sent to President Arif Alvi by the government has been approved. “The president has signed the summary,” he said, calling it a ‘welcoming step’.

The defence minister also noted that the message of outgoing army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa was a good omen. “All institutions should run according to the law and constitution,” he added.

“The process of the army chief’s appointment had caused unrest in the country,” he said, adding: “All the people, especially politicians, should bring their behaviors under the ambit of the law and Constitution.”

Earlier in the day, President Dr Arif Alvi signed the summary for the appointment of the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC).

General Asim Munir has been appointed the new COAS and General Sahir Shamshad Mirza as the new CJCSC following the signing of the summary by President Dr Arif Alvi today.

PM Shehbaz Sharif decided to appoint Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir as Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza as Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC).

The names were finalised following the special federal cabinet meeting held at the Prime Minister’s Office with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair.

Speaking to the media minutes after the announcement was made by the information minister, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said the “advice” regarding new appointments had been forwarded to President Arif Alvi.

Gen Asim Munir was the senior most general on the list of seniority while Gen Sahir was number 2 on the list.

