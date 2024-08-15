COAS meets army veterans, emphasizes importance of unity to face challenges

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir has emphasized the paramount importance of unity and resilience to face the challenges facing Pakistan today.

COAS Asim Munir was speaking at a graceful reception hosted by him in honor of Pakistan Army veterans on the occasion of Independence Day.

He urged veterans to continue playing a vital role in Pakistan’s progress and development. He paid heartfelt tribute to the contributions of the retired personnel, lauding their dedication and instrumental role in shaping the nation’s history.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir also cautioned against the insidious threat of fake news and propaganda being perpetrated by inimical elements to weaken the bond between the people of Pakistan and the Armed Forces.

He reassured that the unwavering support of the nation, including the veterans will fail all such futile efforts.

Veterans expressed faith and confidence in the leadership of the Pakistan Army, pledging their support in combating both internal and external security challenges.

The event served as a testament to the unbreakable bond between the Pakistan Army and its veterans, united in their commitment to the nation’s prosperity and security.