COAS Bajwa, EU Military Committee chairman discuss bilateral cooperation

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday had a video call with the Chairman of the European Union Military Committee (EUMC) General Claudio Graziano, ARY News reported, citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, matters of mutual interests, regional security situation including recent developments in Afghan peace process and enhanced bilateral cooperation with European Union (EU) came under discussion during the call.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan values its relations with EU and is earnestly looking forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests.

EU Military Committee chairman also appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional peace and stability especially the Afghan Peace Process.

Both the dignitaries pledged to play their role for further improvement in cooperation at all levels, said ISPR.

Earlier on May 17, ambassador of the European Union Androulla Kaminara had called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ to discuss matters of mutual interest and regional security situation.

In a statement released that day by ISPR, it was said that during the meeting the ambassador and the army chief deliberated also on the recent developments in Afghan Peace Process.

“COAS said that Pakistan values its relations with EU,” the press statement had read, adding that Pakistani earnestly looks forward to enhancing “mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests”.