COAS, family tax details leak: PM’s aide chairs key session

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistance to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Revenue Tariq Pasha chaired an important session to discuss the matter related to the leaking of tax details of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and his family members, citing sources, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The key session was held at the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) headquarters. The FBR Chairman Asim Ahmad also attended the session.

Moreover, the PM’s aide Tariq Pasha also summoned Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL) and a member of the IT to the session.

The PRAL chairman briefed the participants of the meeting regarding the leaking of COAS Bajwa and his family members’ tax details. Moreover, the FBR chairman and IT member also briefed Tariq Pasha regarding the issue.

It was learnt that a report will be presented to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar after an inquiry into the confidential data leak.

Yesterday, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar sought a report into the leakage of tax information of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Bajwa and his family members.

As per details, Ishaq Dar has taken serious notice of the illegal and unwarranted leakage of tax information of the COAS and his family members.

According to the statement released by the Finance Ministry, Ishaq Dar said leaking tax information is a sheer violation as the law ensures the confidentiality of tax information.

The finance minister directed the SAPM on Revenue Mr. Tariq Mehmood Pasha to personally lead an immediate investigation into the violation of tax law and breach of FBR data, affix responsibility and submit a report within twenty-four hours.

According to the FBR laws, the details, documents or declarations of the taxpayers should be kept confidential and leaking them is a violation of the law.

