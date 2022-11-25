COAS, family tax details leak: Probe finds two FBR officers ‘guilty’

ISLAMABAD: Two Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officers have been removed from their posts over their alleged involvement in the leak of Army chief (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, family’s income tax details, ARY News reported, citing sources on Friday.

Following the leaking of tax details, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar directed the SAPM on Revenue Mr. Tariq Mehmood Pasha to personally lead an immediate investigation into the violation of tax law and breach of FBR data, affix responsibility and submit a report at the earliest.

According to the initial report, Deputy Commissioner Inland Revenue, Atif Nawaz Waraich and DC Inland Revenue Zahoor Ahmed have been removed from their posts in the light of the report’s findings.

Sources say the COAS, family’s tax details were leaked through their login and password.

Further investigation from the FBR officers is underway under Income Tax Ordinance Section 198 and 2016.

It may be noted that Finance Minister, last week, took strong notice of the illegal and unwarranted leakage of tax information of the COAS and his family members.

According to the statement released by the Finance Ministry, Ishaq Dar said leaking tax information is a sheer violation as the law ensures the confidentiality of tax information.

